Commuter road closes for £130k works

PUBLISHED: 11:00 09 December 2019

A commuter road will close daily until Friday.Picture: Google Street View

A commuter road which connects motorists from Somerset to Weston will close daily this week.

The works in Burrington Combe, which run from the A368 junction to Ellick Road, will run from today (Monday) to Friday.

Maintenance works including patching, line upgrades and replacing damaged signs will be carried out on the stretch of the B3134 from 8am-5pm.

There will also be a new surface added to the road which improves grip.

North Somerset Council's head of transport and infrastructure, Colin Medus, said: "We will be introducing a different type of surface to the bends along this stretch of road with higher grip rate than standard materials, which will improve safety.

"The works, which also includes patching and other improvements, is part of our annual maintenance programme."

A diversion is in place in Burrington Combe while the road works are taking place.

