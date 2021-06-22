PICTURES: Backwell School throws leavers festival
- Credit: Backwell School
Backwell School has bid farewell to its year 11 and 13 students by staging a two-day festival, with Covid restrictions.
More than 450 pupils attended the event which was held on the school's field and included live performances and fancy dress.
Backwell's headteacher was keen to send students off with a bang after a difficult 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jon Nunes said: “The cancellation of exams, numerous lockdowns and ongoing restrictions have had an effect on them and we wanted to hold an event that would allow them to make some fantastic final memories from Backwell School.
"Our staff worked incredibly hard to ensure the students got the goodbye they deserved. Thank you very much to all of those who made the event a success and we wish the students the very best of luck with their future steps.”
Key staff members, and even headteacher Mr Nunes, were also placed in stocks for students to throw wet sponges at - which drew long queues.
Most Read
- 1 Weston-super-Mare's Jake Cornish in Love Island 2021
- 2 'It was just horrible' says Tiktok influencer after visit to Weston beach
- 3 Revo Kitchen opens in Weston
- 4 Large house and grounds in a favoured semi-rural Weston village
- 5 Radical overhaul of bus network could bring £50m boost to West
- 6 Man in hospital after stabbing in Weston
- 7 Weston son thanks his 'hard working father' for Father's Day
- 8 Conservative candidate chosen for by-election
- 9 'Not the slightest chance' Tropicana lido will return to Weston
- 10 RNLI volunteer 'will be sorely missed'