PICTURES: Backwell School throws leavers festival

Published: 12:00 PM June 22, 2021

Backwell School has bid farewell to its year 11 and 13 groups by holding a two-day festival. - Credit: Backwell School

Backwell School has bid farewell to its year 11 and 13 students by staging a two-day festival, with Covid restrictions.

More than 450 pupils attended the event which was held on the school's field and included live performances and fancy dress.

Hundreds attended the event, which included fairground stalls and an ice cream van. - Credit: Backwell School

Backwell's headteacher was keen to send students off with a bang after a difficult 18 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jon Nunes said: “The cancellation of exams, numerous lockdowns and ongoing restrictions have had an effect on them and we wanted to hold an event that would allow them to make some fantastic final memories from Backwell School.

"Our staff worked incredibly hard to ensure the students got the goodbye they deserved. Thank you very much to all of those who made the event a success and we wish the students the very best of luck with their future steps.”

Headteacher, Mr Nunes, has wished students all the best in their future steps. - Credit: Backwell School

Key staff members, and even headteacher Mr Nunes, were also placed in stocks for students to throw wet sponges at - which drew long queues.