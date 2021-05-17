May 17: Backwell pool reopens after £400k works

Published: 3:00 PM May 17, 2021 Updated: 3:38 PM May 17, 2021

Backwell Leisure Centre has reopened its main pool today (Monday) after carrying out extensive repairs.

The facility reopened its learner pool, gym and squash courts on May 1 but the main pool was kept closed after a leak was discovered.

The work, which cost around £400,000, included roof repairs and internal heating works.

Cllr Mike Solomon confirmed repair works on the centre cost around £400,000. - Credit: NSC

Cllr Mike Solomon, North Somerset Council's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, told the Times: "In terms of public confidence, the centres are already very busy since reopening for swimming and gym in April.

"The centres are experienced with managing people coming in and out of the centres safely, for example, often one way in and one way out, due to the various stages of reopening over the last 14 months.

"User confidence is high, and people have been really positive about the measures in place to keep them and staff safe."

For more information on bookings and opening times visit www.leisurecentre.com/backwell-leisure-centre