News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

May 17: Backwell pool reopens after £400k works

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 3:00 PM May 17, 2021    Updated: 3:38 PM May 17, 2021
View of Backwell Leisure Centre, Farleigh Rd, Backwell.14-1-09

Backwell Leisure Centre's main swimming pool reopens today (May 17) - Credit: Archant

Backwell Leisure Centre has reopened its main pool today (Monday) after carrying out extensive repairs. 

The facility reopened its learner pool, gym and squash courts on May 1 but the main pool was kept closed after a leak was discovered.

The work, which cost around £400,000, included roof repairs and internal heating works.

Cllr Mike Solomon

Cllr Mike Solomon confirmed repair works on the centre cost around £400,000. - Credit: NSC

Cllr Mike Solomon, North Somerset Council's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, told the Times: "In terms of public confidence, the centres are already very busy since reopening for swimming and gym in April.

"The centres are experienced with managing people coming in and out of the centres safely, for example, often one way in and one way out, due to the various stages of reopening over the last 14 months.

"User confidence is high, and people have been really positive about the measures in place to keep them and staff safe."

For more information on bookings and opening times visit www.leisurecentre.com/backwell-leisure-centre

Most Read

  1. 1 Man charged with rape and sexual assaults
  2. 2 Man suffers head injuries in Weston robbery
  3. 3 Mini tornado does damage in Weston
  1. 4 Rapid Covid testing service goes mobile to reach more people across North Somerset
  2. 5 Tributes pour in for ‘dedicated family man’ who died in mountain fall
  3. 6 What can I do when Covid lockdown eases on May 17?
  4. 7 Newspapers often enjoyed grand town centre premises as befitted the self-important Fourth Estate.
  5. 8 Banwell traffic will soon be 'a thing of the past'
  6. 9 Jobs boom as Weston firm looks to expand
  7. 10 Potter hails 'invaluable' Cheddar experience will help at Wells City
North Somerset Council
Backwell News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Walnut Burger Challenge

Lockdown Easing

Weston pub launches eating challenge to win £100 bar tab

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Walker & Ling in Weston High Street.

North Somerset Council

Weston shopfront restored to its former glory

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
POLICE IMAGE

Man charged with possession of offensive weapon in village

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Exterior of three-level house in Links Road, Uphill. White render, glass balcony on middle level room

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Huge six-bedroom house with flat on Weston seafront

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus