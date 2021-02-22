News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Tree planting begins after Rotary club donation

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:00 PM February 22, 2021
Ian Chambers Rotary club donation

Ian Chambers planting saplings donated by Nailsea and Backwell Rotary club. - Credit: Nailsea and Backwell Rotary Club

Sixty trees have been planted in Backwell's woodland after a generous donation from the village's Rotary club.

Backwell Environment Trust (BET) has to fell a number of trees this year due to ash dieback disease, so the donation of hazel saplings has been gratefully received. 

BET manager Ian  Chambers said: "The donation of 60 hazel saplings by the Rotary club has been a big boost for us.

"With so many trees sadly having to be felled this year, it is a great feeling to know that we are now busy planting trees in the woodland which will very quickly replace the ones that have been lost."

Ash Dieback

Ash dieback disease is likely to remove 90 per cent of the Ash trees in BET's reserves. - Credit: BET

Last year, BET estimated it would have to fell 90 per cent of ash trees at Jubilee Stone and Badgers Wood nature reserves due to the disease. 

Ian added: "All of our ash trees close to houses, roads and footpaths have now been professionally assessed and it looks like between 200 and 250 trees will have to be felled this year.

"We will be making a start in the next few weeks when we are planning to bring our contractors in for a single day to fell diseased ash trees next to the bridleway."

Environment News
South West

