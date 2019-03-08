‘Unbelievable’ – Weston diner’s daily takings stolen with woman’s bag from behind bar

Lucys bag was taken from Weston-super-Mares Browns Stateside Diner on March 12. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne Lily Newton-Browne

A Weston businesswoman has been left shaken by the ‘unbelievable’ actions of people who stole her bag, which contained a diner’s daily takings.

Lucy Kotlarova was left in tears after two men made away with her belongings and £300 of a restaurant’s earnings collected from the day before.

The manager of Browns Stateside Diner, in Weston’s Alexandra Parade, has released footage of two men snatching her black bag from behind the eatery’s bar, so the people in the video can be identified.

The bag was taken from the diner on March 12 at around 2pm, and the incident has left her worried about when she and the diner will be targeted next.

Lucy said: “Something like this has never happened before.

“I have been working here for five years, but to go behind the bar and do something like this – it’s unbelievable.

“I was fuming and I couldn’t believe it.

“I am really emotional, the men stole my credit and identity card.

“They also took £300 of the bar’s earnings made from the day before, which was in the bag in my purse.

The 30-year-old ‘didn’t recognise the faces’ of the two men after she saw the footage.

She continued: “I was going to the bank straight away and I normally wouldn’t leave that amount of money in there.

“I did cry about it – it really didn’t matter about the bag, it’s just the thought of it and when the next theft will come.

“I now have to get the kitchen staff to look after the bar when I step away from it, just in case something like this happens again.

“I would hate to think this has affected the reputation or standard of our diner.”

A spokesman from Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: “We are investigating the theft of a handbag from a restaurant in Weston.

“It happened shortly before 2pm on March 12 at the diner in Alexandra Parade in the town and the bag was taken from the bar area of the premises.

“Police enquiries are continuing.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact us, quoting the reference number 5219054813.”

To see video footage of the bag being taken, visit www.westonmercury.co.uk