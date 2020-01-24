Advanced search

Your chance to support Mendip Hills AONB

PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 January 2020

Tesco shoppers will have the opportunity to support a project that aims to improve the Mendip Hills and the community's health and wellbeing.

The Mendip Hills AONB (Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty) has been selected to participate in a community grant scheme running at Tesco stores in Weston and Cheddar.

Under the scheme, shoppers can place tokens in Bags of Help boxes until the end of March, and the group can win between £500 and £2,000 in funding.

Tokens can be placed in boxes at Weston Tesco Express stores in Broadway, Boulevard, Severn Road and Locking Castle, as well as Worle's Castlemead Shopping Centre in Townshend Road. They can also drop coins at Cheddar Tesco in Station Road.

The money would help provide better equipment and training for Mendip Hills AONB volunteers, as well as support people with special education needs and those with poor mental health in the area.

