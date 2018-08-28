NHS workers present gifts to Weston Night Assessment Centre
PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 December 2018
Archant
NHS employees have been fundraising to support the recently opened Weston Night Assessment Centre.
The centre, which opened in November at Somewhere To Go in Boulevard, is a 10-bed facility which offers help to the homeless.
Staff from the Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group were inspired to support the voluntary centre.
Over four weeks they have been collecting enough provisions from colleagues and family to fill 10 care packages for residents at the centre over Christmas.
Sophie Jones, who led the initiative, said: “The centre has been full since it opened, providing guests with warmth, company, showers and friendship.
“It has created a really special atmosphere and done brilliant work in helping vulnerable individuals.
“I wanted to do something to help this service, so put a call out to colleagues and family for help.”