Work underway to boost walking and cycling in Weston town centre
- Credit: Pixabay
Work is underway in Weston to encourage more residents to walk and cycle around the town centre.
The works, in Baker Street and Milton Road, will give more space to people using the streets - especially outside Christchurch Primary School.
The existing Summerlands cycle route will link the seafront to the town centre, also.
These improvements are being partly funded by the Department for Transport’s (DfT) Active Travel Fund and will progress eastbound towards Stafford Road.
Cllr Steve Hogg, North Somerset Council's executive member for transport, said: "These schemes will provide environmental and health benefits to the communities involved.
"Not only will they help to reduce pollution but they will also encourage people to use active travel on the school and work run providing additional health benefits.
"This also supports our aim to be carbon neutral by 2030."
The plans will bring more parking in the area as well as enhanced side road junctions to make crossing safer for pedestrians
Trees and pants will also be scattered along the roads at a further date.
Work is expected to be finished by September 23.
These works are also linked to the proposed Liveable Neighbourhood scheme in the area which has been developed through a series of engagement events.
The Liveable Neighbourhood proposed in central Weston will be a first for North Somerset and aims to improve travel by reducing traffic.
To take part in an online consultation on the Liveable Neighbourhood scheme, visit www.n-somerset.inconsult.uk/WCLN/consultationHome
For more information on the Active Travel plans, log on to www.n-somerset.inconsult.uk/bakerstmiltonrd/consultationHome