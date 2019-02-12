Grand ball to raise money for life-changing operation for Rosie-May

Rosie-May, who has cerebral palsy, with her parents Josie Edwards and Simon Hughes want to raise £100,000 to take her to America for an operation. Archant

A grand ball is taking place at the Grand Pier to raise money for a Weston girl who has cerebral palsy.

The ball has been organised to raise money for a life-changing operation for Rosie-May Edwards to help her walk for the first time.

Rosie-May’s parents Josie Edwards and Simon Hughes are trying to raise £100,000 to take her to America for selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery as it is not available on the NHS.

More: Rosie-May needs £100k for specialist surgery to help her walk.

The operation will enable her to take her first steps and walk free from pain.

Jacob Baird, from Weston, received the operation in 2016 and his mum Nikki Baird is organising a ball to help Rosie-May.

The ball will take place at the pier, in Marine Parade, on March 23 at 7pm.

Tickets are £40 per head which includes a three-course meal, live band and auction, with some great items up for grabs.

Tickets can be booked from Josie on 07826 108119 or via email at josie1997rosie@gmail.com