Ball raises hundreds for youth project

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 August 2019

Children taking part in the Revealed Project workshops.

Children taking part in the Revealed Project workshops.

Archant

A gala ball has raised hundreds of pounds for a project which is helping to transform the lives of young people in Weston.

Revealed Projects put on a three-course meal with entertainment and an auction at the Winter Gardens.

The initiative helps children and teenagers with issues such as bullying, online safety, abuse, body image, self-esteem and establishing healthy relationships.

More: Youth project's urgent appeal for funding.

Revealed Projects needs £17,000 to keep it running for another year and the ball raised £3,330 towards the target.

Project manager Adele Sutton said: "I'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported the work of Revealed Projects through supporting this event.

"We are thrilled this event raised £3,330 of the outstanding £17,000 towards continuing the work of Revealed Projects, as well as raising awareness of the work we do and the different pressures facing young people."

