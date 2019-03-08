Video

VIDEO: Hot air balloon mass ascent from beach opens Weston Air Festival

Balloons On The Beach. Picture: Exclusive Ballooning Archant

A mass ascent of hot air balloons took to the skies to officially open the 2019 Weston Air Festival this morning (Saturday).

In partnership with Exclusive Ballooning and sponsored by Renishaw PLC, Balloons On The Beach is a new addition to the air festival's programme and this morning's launch saw 16 hot air balloons take off at sunrise from Weston beach.

Last year the Longleat lion balloon, known as Simbaloo, became the very first balloon to launch from Weston beach in the town's history.

The one-off flight was followed later in the month by a mass ascent featuring six hot air balloons.

Weston Air Festival offers airshow fans the chance to enjoy a whole host of family-friendly fun along the seafront and Beach Lawns.

The event village will feature exhibition stands, food stalls, family activities and fairgrounds, as well as the chance to meet RAF crews, ensuring there's plenty to see and do at ground level.

