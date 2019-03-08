Advanced search

VIDEO: Hot air balloon mass ascent from beach opens Weston Air Festival

PUBLISHED: 16:10 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 22 June 2019

Balloons On The Beach. Picture: Exclusive Ballooning

Archant

A mass ascent of hot air balloons took to the skies to officially open the 2019 Weston Air Festival this morning (Saturday).

In partnership with Exclusive Ballooning and sponsored by Renishaw PLC, Balloons On The Beach is a new addition to the air festival's programme and this morning's launch saw 16 hot air balloons take off at sunrise from Weston beach.

Last year the Longleat lion balloon, known as Simbaloo, became the very first balloon to launch from Weston beach in the town's history.

VIDEO: Muscle Bi-Plane raises curtain on Weston Air Festival 2019.

The one-off flight was followed later in the month by a mass ascent featuring six hot air balloons.

Weston Air Festival offers airshow fans the chance to enjoy a whole host of family-friendly fun along the seafront and Beach Lawns.

The event village will feature exhibition stands, food stalls, family activities and fairgrounds, as well as the chance to meet RAF crews, ensuring there's plenty to see and do at ground level.

REVEALED: Full schedule for Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019

Weston Air Festival 2018 Red Arrows

Customers hit by stones and splashed by water due to town centre pot hole

George Lati and Jules assistant manager of the Break charity shop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Driver arrested and children taken to hospital after car chase leads to pub crash

The Volkswagen crashed into a wall outside The Plough in Congresbury. Picture: Nathan Aylett

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

SPORTING MEMORIES: 25 amazing photos of sport in Weston from years gone by

Wildcats ; Wildcats Netball Team with their Captain Sarah Becket receiving a trophy from Karen Drake Weston and District Netball League Chairman. 4-10-00 Q10-60-00-14 MA

