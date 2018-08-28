Advanced search

Balloons set to fly high above Weston beach after air festival

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 January 2019

Simbaloo was launched on the beach last week. Picture: Exclusive Ballooning

Michael D Buckle/Exclusive Ballooning

Balloons will fly high above Weston-super-Mare beach this summer, adding to the thrills and spills of this year’s Weston Air Festival.

Revellers at the seafront on the evenings of June 22 and 23 will enjoy the sight of hot-air balloons climbing into the sky after the hugely popular airplane displays.

The town is set to be packed with thousands of people marvelling at the mind-boggling performances from a wide range of aircraft.

What’s more, the entertainment is now expected to last longer into the evening with the addition of the balloons show.

The event is being orchestrated by Exclusive Ballooning, which was due to host a night glow on the seafront in November – but poor weather saw the display cancelled.

A spokesman said: “We are delighted to announce we will be returning to Weston beach.

“Following the daytime spectacular of Weston Air Festival, we will be launching mass ascents from the seafront on both Saturday and Sunday evenings.

“Pilot applications will open shortly, and further event details will be released soon.”

