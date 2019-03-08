Bank of England comes to Weston

The panel meets a couple of times a year. Picture: Bank of England

Weston-super-Mare residents will be able to tell the Bank of England what they think about the economy at an event in the town next month.

The bank's Citizens' Panels offer people a chance to talk to Bank officials about issues such as jobs, pay and the cost of living.

People can sign up now on the bank's website to take part in the South West event which will take place in Weston on September 26.

The Bank of England is running panel events around the UK as part of an effort to better understand how the economy is performing and how people are feeling.

The meeting in Weston will be attended by the bank's executive director of communications, Mike Peacock.

He said: "Our Citizens' Panels are a crucial new initiative for the Bank of England, allowing us to listen directly to communities and citizens right across the UK about the economic issues that affect them.

"Hearing first-hand about what matters to people will allow the Bank's policymakers to make better decisions for the good of everyone in the UK.

"I'm really looking forward to coming to Weston-super-Mare to hear about the things that affect people's lives.

"We will be particularly keen to hear views about the labour market, such as people's experiences of finding work, how secure they feel in their jobs, and whether they have seen much change in their levels of pay."

Applications to join the panel are now open.

The bank hopes to attract a wide range of people from a variety of backgrounds and anyone over the age of 18 is able to apply.

Panels will comprise of around 24 people and are planned to take place twice a year at locations across the South West. Exeter hosted the first meeting of the panel in April.

Malindi Myers, the bank's deputy agent for the South West, said: "I hope that we can attract a wide range of applications to join the panel so that we can hear from as many diverse voices as possible.

"You certainly don't need to be an expert on the economy to come along - the economy affects us all in different ways and it's those various perspectives we want to hear."

If you would like to apply to join the Bank of England Citizens' Panel or would like more information, visit www.bankofengland.co.uk/outreach/citizens-panels. Alternatively, call Hope Gray on 07712 324878.

The closing date for applications is September 6.

Applicants are required to provide some background information. In the event that the panel is over-subscribed panellists will be selected in order to maximise diversity across the panel.