Banned football fans from North Somerset ordered to forfeit passports

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 June 2019

File photo dated 22-03-2019 of England's Harry Kane. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday May 31, 2019. Appears to have earned the place as the back-up striking option to Kane and enjoyed another fine season on the south coast with the Cherries. See PA story SOCCER Nations League England. Photo credit should read Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Banned football fans have been told to hand in their passports or face arrest this week, ahead of England's trip to Portugal for the UEFA Nations League finals.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions take on Holland on Thursday in Guimaraes - but some fans are prohibited from making the trip to Iberia.

More than 60 people in Avon and Somerset are subject to Football Banning Orders (FBO), meaning they are not allowed to travel overseas when England are playing abroad.

People with FBOs have been instructed to hand in their passport by today (Monday), with those who fail to do so set to be visited by police and possibly arrested.

Disorder has marred recent England away games, but police and the Football Association hope to crack down on the problem.

Chief Inspector John Holt said: "We will not tolerate any football-related antisocial behaviour or violence  and will deal with it robustly."

