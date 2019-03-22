Banned football fans from North Somerset ordered to forfeit passports

Banned football fans have been told to hand in their passports or face arrest this week, ahead of England's trip to Portugal for the UEFA Nations League finals.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions take on Holland on Thursday in Guimaraes - but some fans are prohibited from making the trip to Iberia.

More than 60 people in Avon and Somerset are subject to Football Banning Orders (FBO), meaning they are not allowed to travel overseas when England are playing abroad.

People with FBOs have been instructed to hand in their passport by today (Monday), with those who fail to do so set to be visited by police and possibly arrested.

Disorder has marred recent England away games, but police and the Football Association hope to crack down on the problem.

Chief Inspector John Holt said: "We will not tolerate any football-related antisocial behaviour or violence and will deal with it robustly."