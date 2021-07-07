News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Public consultation launches on Banwell Bypass route

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 7:00 AM July 7, 2021    Updated: 7:35 AM July 7, 2021
Traffic in Banwell will be alleviated by the bypass.

Traffic in Banwell will be alleviated by the bypass. - Credit: North Somerset Council

The first public consultation on Banwell Bypass is now underway, marking important progress for the long-awaited scheme. 

North Somerset Council is seeking views on the favoured bypass route and additional proposals to reduce impacts of the road for Banwell and the surrounding environment.

Funded through Homes England’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, the bypass will reduce congestion through the village of Banwell, improving air quality while also unlocking active travel opportunities to and from Weston and around the local area. 

MORE: Bypass and primary school funding worth £97m accepted by authority.

Cllr Steve Bridger, executive member for assets and capital delivery said: “A Banwell bypass has been talked about for decades and we are working hard to make that a reality. Working with local communities, this vital next step will help us understand how we can progress a design that best serves residents and the local economy.

“While in the first instance the bypass will provide a new route for motorised traffic to avoid the pinch points within Banwell village, I am optimistic we can deliver an exemplar scheme, including green enhancements, biodiversity net gain locally and connections with the wider active travel network, which are all central to the project’s  objectives. 

“In offering motorists an alternative route, we want to provide residents with more choice as to how they get around on quieter local roads, whether by car, on foot or in the saddle. This choice is crucial in helping us all do our bit to meet our ambitious green target of carbon neutrality by 2030.”

The bypass will also unlock land for future development, enabling new and affordable homes to be delivered, subject to the Local Plan.

Most Read

  1. 1 Charity shop opens in Weston to help homeless
  2. 2 In The Dock
  3. 3 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset next week
  1. 4 'Restrictions may end, but Covid will not' - warn council leaders
  2. 5 Charity match 'would have made Liam Shepherd proud', says mum
  3. 6 Stylish house a stone’s throw away from Weston town centre
  4. 7 RECAP: Jake Cornish’s first week in the Love Island villa
  5. 8 REVEALED: Three new supermarkets to open in North Somerset towns
  6. 9 Covid vaccines available from walk-in clinics
  7. 10 Street art festival to hit Weston this summer

Feedback from the consultation will further inform the bypass design and any smaller-scale transport interventions to be considered on the local road network – in addition to the informal engagement taking place with impacted communities, and the findings and data from surveys and technical investigations.

Additional public consultation on the design will take place early in 2022 before submission of a planning application. 

The consultation will run until August 16 and can be accessed online, together with information about the planned scheme, drop-in public engagement sessions and project timelines, at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/business/regeneration-development/housing-infrastructure-fund/banwell-bypass

North Somerset Council
Banwell News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Weston's Marine Lake has been closed since April.

Marine Lake

Marine Lake reopens for the summer

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of the houses at Nightingale Court.

Shops could be demolished as plan submitted to downsize shopping area

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
The Steepholmers

Tropicana

Sixty bands to perform at new sea shanty festival in Weston

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Stephen Amesbury of Weston-super-Mare was handed a 21-month sentence at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday.

Weston man jailed after starting fire outside neighbours' home

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus