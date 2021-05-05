Contractors chosen to design Banwell bypass

Published: 12:00 PM May 5, 2021

Contractors have been appointed to design the layout of the Banwell bypass.

Alun Griffiths Contracting Ltd will work with North Somerset Council to design and construct the Banwell Bypass, with public engagement to help decide the bypass route due to start this summer.

Cllr Steve Bridger, the council's executive member for assets and capital delivery, said: “Banwell bypass is a key project in North Somerset, set not only to reclaim the village of Banwell for its residents, but to act as a crucial investment that can serve our communities for years to come.

“When completed, the bypass will provide the infrastructure required to support future housing development so that growing families can continue to live in the place they call home.

"This will also help boost our local economy, creating new jobs and allowing businesses to thrive.

“We’re pleased to have Alun Griffiths on board to ensure the bypass route works for North Somerset and its residents, helping to deliver this key project with involvement of local communities and with the shared goal of prioritising the environment and biodiversity in the route’s design.”

MORE: Landowners could be forced to sell to make way for Banwell bypass.

Stephen Tomkins, managing director at Alun Griffiths, said: "We are delighted to be appointed to deliver this important project which will significantly benefit the residents of Banwell.

"We look forward to supporting North Somerset Council, with a project focused on sustainable construction that maximises social value."

Funded from a successful bid for £97million from Homes England’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, the bypass will alleviate long-standing traffic issues in Banwell, making the roads safer, the air cleaner and the village quieter for those who live there.

The bypass will provide opportunities to increase active and sustainable travel between nearby villages and Weston.

It stands to support future growth across the area, providing essential infrastructure needed to build new housing, subject to the Local Plan.

Funding will also pay for a 900-place secondary school expansion at Parklands Village, improvements to roads and utilities, and flood mitigation. It all needs to be delivered in three years or the council will face financial penalties.

The council has an ambitious plan for carbon neutrality by 2030. Bypass designs will prioritise biodiversity with green measures to mitigate and offset carbon emissions and protect habitats.

The bypass is set to be completed in 2024.