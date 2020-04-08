Advanced search

There With You: Chip shop donates food to front-line workers

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 April 2020

Paul has been donating surplus fisn and chips to hospital staff and supermarket workers.

Paul has been donating surplus fisn and chips to hospital staff and supermarket workers.

Archant

Staff at Weston General Hospital and Asda in Weston were treated to a fish supper from a local chip shop as a thank you for their hard work and service to the community during these challenging times.

Paul White, aged 47, owner of Stanley’s Village Fish Bar in Banwell, came up with the idea of putting leftover food to good use by feeding the NHS staff working the night shift at the hospital, rather than throwing it away.

He said: “Chips and sausages are cooked in advance, because food is not pre-ordered, we estimate how much we will need.

“Rather than throw leftovers away at the end of the night, we cook a bit more and take it to the staff at Weston General Hospital, because when the kitchen closes it’s difficult for them to get a hot meal to take them through the night until the next morning.”

Paul’s inspiration to help the local supermarkets’ workers is his mum, Janice French, aged 67, who works at Asda.

He said: “My mum and her colleagues have been so committed to supporting their customers, there has been extra pressure on everyone.

“My mum insisted on continuing to work, until she was advised to stay home and rest.

“This is just my way of saying thank you to everyone, and I wanted her colleagues to enjoy a tasty meal too.”

Paul, owner of the popular West Street fish bar, added: “It’s important to acknowledge key workers, they are they are doing a great job and working hard to serve us.”

Extending his hospitality to the emergency services, Paul added: “If any ambulance crew, police, or firefighters are passing and on a break, they can pop in and we’ll sort them out.

“I don’t want anyone thanking me, this is about us thanking them for all that they are doing during these challenging times.

“It’s nice to be able to give a little back.”

A Justgiving page will also be set up, where people will be able to make a donation for as little one pound, whilst nominating someone and thanking them for what they are doing to help others.

Money raised will be use to make food for NHS staff and key workers who are risking their lives to help others.

If you would like to volunteer, or would like more information email munchwhite@hotmail.co.uk

Topic Tags:

There With You: Chip shop donates food to front-line workers

