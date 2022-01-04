Banwell Christmas float raises more than £1,500 for charity
- Credit: Charlie Williams
A popular Christmas float in Banwell has raised more than £1,500 for charity.
Every year, Banwell Volunteer Fire Unit organise the event with the help of a family to raise funds for the station.
This was the first run for the float since the start of the pandemic.
The event saw families line the streets in their hundreds to watch Father Christmas and his little helpers spread festive joy.
Organisers say it was an 'extremely successful' turnout over the four nights in the run-up to the big day.
A family in Banwell have been key to keeping the much-loved float running for the last 20 years.
From Father Christmas to the collectors dressed-up as elves, everyone in the Attwood family tries their hand at helping the fire unit maintain a presence in the town.
Playing the part of Santa Claus was Neil Williams, who followed in his father's footsteps. Neil's nephew Rocky, aged eight, also played his little helper.
Chris Attwood used his tractor to trail the float around Banwell and helped to build Santa's reindeer and sleigh.
Even Weston's own mayor and mayoress is part of the family, showing their personal support at the floats finale in Banwell high street.
Mayoress Kaylee Rose is Santa's niece, she said it was 'brilliant' to watch the whole family get together for an amazing local cause.
She added: "It was so lovely to see the float up and running this year spreading Christmas spirit, and all whilst raising money for charity.
"It creates such a lovely atmosphere and you can see the joy and happiness that it brings the community, especially for the children which is amazing.
"I want to give a massive thank you to all the people who worked so hard to make it happen - I’m sure I speak for many when I say it's really appreciated."
The Banwell Volunteer Fire Unit has organised a Christmas float since the 1970s, to maintain the building for future generations after closing as an operational unit in 1980.
Today, the Victorian station is used as a museum to showcase the work of generational active fire service in the village. Volunteers now organise many charitable events around Banwell.
Trustee of the charity, Colin Hornett, said: "People have donated very generously this year.
"It's amazing to see what started out as a small borrowed float 40 years ago has turned into a staple of Banwell life.
"The fire station couldn't survive without the support of Chris and everyone else in his family, we're all very grateful."