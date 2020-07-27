Farm building to be converted into gym

PLans Archant

A former farming building will become a gym.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gobbles Farm in Banwell applied to North Somerset Council for a change of use from agriculture building to a gym, with a replacement storage building.

Dormant sheds at the site, in Wolvershill Road, are already used by 10 businesses.

The council’s planning committee went against officers’ recommendations and approved the plan.

Ward councillor Ann Harley said: “Over the past 40 years, farming in this country has been decimated – any farmers who want to survive for future generations have had to diversify.

“The proposal makes use of redundant buildings, thereby allowing the farm to become viable.

“The farm originally focused on turkey production but this solely is not viable and cannot be sustained. Farms cannot afford to leave dormant units.

“All turkey sheds are being let out for commercial use and the largest remaining livestock building will be retained for lambing and hay storage.”