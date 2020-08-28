Banwell FC donates football equipment to children’s charity

Football equpiment donated by Banwell FC to the Chernobyl Childrens Lifeline Charity Archant

Banwell Football Club has donated more than 400 pieces of kit to the Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline Charity which supports sick children affected by the nuclear disaster of 1986.

Junior chairman of Banwell FC, Paul White, says the club’s donation includes a range of strips, shorts, bibs, balls and bags. He is now asking if other sports clubs or teams within the area, would like to donate any spare, or unused equipment to contact him.

The children’s charity arranges for children from Chernobyl to visit the UK for four weeks a year, which it says helps extend a child’s life by 10 years.

Junior chairman of Banwell FC, Paul White, said: “These children have very little in the way of clothing and some have never even seen the seaside. Families work alongside churches to house the children for their duration in the UK.”

Contact Paul White on 07772 711187 or by email at munchwhite@hotmail.co.uk to arrange a collection.