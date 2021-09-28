News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
PICTURES: Smiles all round at Banwell Flower Show

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 4:00 PM September 28, 2021   
Banwell Flower Show makes successful return

Jacki Parkinson and Susan Taylor setting out exhibits at Banwell Gardening Club Show . - Credit: Mark Atherton

Banwell flower show made a triumphant return with more than 50 entrants pitting their displays of flowers, vegetables, photography and more against each other.

Banwell Gardening Club hosted more than 100 classes for both green-fingered children and adults.

The club's chairman told the Mercury that the show was an overwhelming success and congratulated all who took part.

Julie Grice with her Mash Potato Squash, Banwell Gardening Club Show .

Julie Grice with her Mash Potato Squash. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Thomas Couch said: "Once again, the people of Banwell pulled out all the stops to make the show a success with the displays of flowers, vegetables, art, photography.

"All were outstanding, children and adults alike, with 58 people taking up the challenge.

"Congratulations to all of you that took part and made the show a success and thank you to all the club committee for all the hard work that went into staging the show under the leadership of Lyn Ralph."

Show Secretary Lyn Ralph with her fuchsias, Banwell Gardening Club Show .

Show Secretary Lyn Ralph with her fuchsias at this year's Banwell Gardening Club Show. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Mr Couch also spoke of friendly rivalries emerging again this year.

Barry Taylor with some of his vegatables, Banwell Gardening Club Show .

Barry Taylor picked up four cups at the show. - Credit: Mark Atherton

He added: "Well done to Barry Taylor who took home four cups, including the C B Champions Rose Bowl while his 'arch-rival' Steve Parkinson won three cups of his own, including best vegetable exhibit."

Steve Parkinson with his victoria sandwich cake,Banwell Gardening Club Show .

Steve Parkinson won three categories. - Credit: Mark Atherton


Gardening
Weston-super-Mare News

