PICTURES: Smiles all round at Banwell Flower Show
- Credit: Mark Atherton
Banwell flower show made a triumphant return with more than 50 entrants pitting their displays of flowers, vegetables, photography and more against each other.
Banwell Gardening Club hosted more than 100 classes for both green-fingered children and adults.
The club's chairman told the Mercury that the show was an overwhelming success and congratulated all who took part.
Thomas Couch said: "Once again, the people of Banwell pulled out all the stops to make the show a success with the displays of flowers, vegetables, art, photography.
"All were outstanding, children and adults alike, with 58 people taking up the challenge.
"Congratulations to all of you that took part and made the show a success and thank you to all the club committee for all the hard work that went into staging the show under the leadership of Lyn Ralph."
Mr Couch also spoke of friendly rivalries emerging again this year.
He added: "Well done to Barry Taylor who took home four cups, including the C B Champions Rose Bowl while his 'arch-rival' Steve Parkinson won three cups of his own, including best vegetable exhibit."