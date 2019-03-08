Advanced search

Banwell honours fallen war heroes with tree planting

PUBLISHED: 09:00 09 November 2019

Banwell Scouts and Guides taking part in the war memorial tree planting at the Recreation Ground in Westfield Crescent. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Banwell Scouts and Guides taking part in the war memorial tree planting at the Recreation Ground in Westfield Crescent. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Villagers paid tribute to fallen war heroes with a memorial tree planting at the weekend.

Banwell parish council and Royal British Legion taking part in the war memorial tree planting at the Recreation Ground in Westfield Crescent. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBanwell parish council and Royal British Legion taking part in the war memorial tree planting at the Recreation Ground in Westfield Crescent. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

People defied the grim weather in Banwell on Saturday to plant commemorative trees at the recreation ground in memory of villagers killed in conflict.

Members of several community groups, including guides, scouts and the Royal British Legion, got involved by picking up a spade - while villagers whose grandparents died in World War One were in attendance.

Once the hard work was over, the groups gathered at the village hall for a spot of tea.

Following the event on Saturday, more trees were planted across the village this week, including at St Andrew's Church, Banwell Football Club, in Knightcott Road, and at the Riverside play area.

Banwell parish council and Royal British Legion taking part in the war memorial tree planting at the Recreation Ground in Westfield Crescent. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBanwell parish council and Royal British Legion taking part in the war memorial tree planting at the Recreation Ground in Westfield Crescent. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Banwell Scouts and Guides taking part in the war memorial tree planting at the Recreation Ground in Westfield Crescent. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBanwell Scouts and Guides taking part in the war memorial tree planting at the Recreation Ground in Westfield Crescent. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

