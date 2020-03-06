First messy church event huge success

Banwell messy church event at St Andrew's Church. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Children enjoyed a crafty morning at a messy church event in Banwell.

Volunteers ran a number of fun art and craft activities and games for families at St Andrew's Church, in Church Street.

The youngsters spent the morning making prayer catchers, lighthouses and stained glass lanterns which they were able to take home to display.

The children decorated candle cakes, before tucking into them.

Scratch art activities and puzzles were also on offer at the church to keep the youngsters busy.

It is the first time St Andrew's Church has put on a messy church event and organisers are looking forward to putting on the next one.

Catherine Carter, from the church, said: "It was the first one we had done and I really felt it went well."

The next messy church service will take place on April 4 from 10am to noon with an Easter theme.