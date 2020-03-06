Advanced search

First messy church event huge success

PUBLISHED: 14:43 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 06 March 2020

Banwell messy church event at St Andrew’s Church. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Banwell messy church event at St Andrew's Church. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Children enjoyed a crafty morning at a messy church event in Banwell.

Banwell messy church event at St Andrew’s Church. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBanwell messy church event at St Andrew’s Church. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Volunteers ran a number of fun art and craft activities and games for families at St Andrew's Church, in Church Street.

The youngsters spent the morning making prayer catchers, lighthouses and stained glass lanterns which they were able to take home to display.

The children decorated candle cakes, before tucking into them.

Scratch art activities and puzzles were also on offer at the church to keep the youngsters busy.

Banwell messy church event at St Andrew’s Church. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBanwell messy church event at St Andrew’s Church. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

It is the first time St Andrew's Church has put on a messy church event and organisers are looking forward to putting on the next one.

Catherine Carter, from the church, said: "It was the first one we had done and I really felt it went well."

The next messy church service will take place on April 4 from 10am to noon with an Easter theme.

Most Read

New hotel to open in Weston

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Zeal Hotels

Public urged to take precautions due to coronavirus outbreak

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Weston man contracts life-threatening condition after 160 failed calls to surgery

Nick Short rang Graham Road Surgery 160 times for advice after catching an infection.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Boy hit by bus outside school

The incident occured in Queensway. Picture: Google

Appeal: Men demanded lone jogger get in car

Police are appealling for information after an incident in Yatton.

Most Read

New hotel to open in Weston

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Zeal Hotels

Public urged to take precautions due to coronavirus outbreak

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Weston man contracts life-threatening condition after 160 failed calls to surgery

Nick Short rang Graham Road Surgery 160 times for advice after catching an infection.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Boy hit by bus outside school

The incident occured in Queensway. Picture: Google

Appeal: Men demanded lone jogger get in car

Police are appealling for information after an incident in Yatton.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston chairman Land says he couldn’t have expected the club’s success this year

Weston have three games in hand over Barnstaple and Oakhampton. (Picture: Josh Thomas).

Weston coach Bartlett left disappointed with Blackfield & Langley postponement

Weston in action during their last league game at Dorchester Town. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).

Weston’s walking footballers welcome Bryan back after battle with prostate cancer

Weston walking footballers welcome back Bryan Sheridan to training after beating Cancer.

Hornets dig deep in Devon to beat Crediton ahead of South West One title clash

Hornets vs Crediton, Joe Gadd breaking through to score for Hornets. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Five things to do this weekend in Weston

The Wrington Beer Festival is set to come to the village in a few months time.
Drive 24