Villagers enjoy community event in Banwell

Liz Shayler, Ann Lee and Nancy Hobbs serving refreshments to Scouter John Baker at Banwell Children's Centre community event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

First aid training, bike marking and safety talks took over a village hall on Saturday during a new community event in Banwell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bicycle security marking at Banwell Children's Centre community event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bicycle security marking at Banwell Children's Centre community event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Scores of people attended the community café and information event which was put on by Love Banwell, the parish council and 1st Banwell Scouts to bring villagers together.

Cyclists took along their bikes so they could have them marked by police officers.

Avon and Somerset police also gave a road safety talk for young cyclists.

People keen to learn first aid could take advantage of free training and talks, including a defibrillator demonstration.

Bicycle servicing at Banwell Children's Centre community event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Bicycle servicing at Banwell Children's Centre community event. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Scouts offered free bike repair services and there were also talks on banking services and dementia support.

The event was held in Banwell youth and children's centre.

People also popped in for refreshments and a chat with friends.