Weston Mercury > News

Village housing development nears completion

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 2:00 PM April 16, 2021   
The interior at the Wroughton home at Bellway's Bilbie Grange development in Banwell.

The interior at the Wroughton home at Bellway’s Bilbie Grange development in Banwell. - Credit: Bellway

Building work has entered the final stages at Bellway’s Bilbie Grange housing development in Banwell. 

All homes at the development have been sold, with residents due to move into the final properties in the summer. 

A year and a half after starting work on the site, off Wolvershill Road, the housebuilder is due to complete construction in the spring. 

Bilbie Grange will eventually comprise 44 homes, including 31 for private sale and 13 affordable properties for rent or shared ownership. 

Sales manager for Bellway South West, Rachel Way, said: “Bilbie Grange has not only provided much-needed new housing for the Banwell area but has also delivered significant investment in local services.  

“As part of the planning agreement for the development, we have contributed funding of more than £221,000 towards infrastructure and facilities.

"This includes more than £142,500 for education contributions and more than £38,000 for sports and leisure facilities.” 

