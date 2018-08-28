Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Unneeded’ housing project would ‘make life intolerable’

PUBLISHED: 12:10 03 January 2019

Wolvershill Road, Banwell. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wolvershill Road, Banwell. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

‘Cramped’ plans for dozens of homes, which have drawn an unprecedented level of criticism from villagers and will ‘make life intolerable’, have been slated by councillors.

Wolvershill Road Bellway development near Orchard Close, Banwell. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWolvershill Road Bellway development near Orchard Close, Banwell. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Banwell Parish Council has voted to oppose Strongvox Homes proposal for 63 homes off Wolvershill Road after a long list of concerns were raised at the authority’s December 17 meeting.

The site – sandwiched between Wolvershill Park and Whitecross Lane – is close to where Bellway Homes has builders working on a 40-home development, and villagers fear dozens more homes would worsen traffic on Banwell’s ‘overwhelmed’ roads.

Cllr Paul Blatchford believes the plans have ‘generated probably the most objections’ from villagers he has ever seen, and fellow councillors agreed with him the project amounts to an ‘unneeded development outside the settlement boundary which would exacerbate traffic problems’.

Strongvox believes the project would deliver a ‘sustainable’ development and cause ‘negligible harm and considerable benefits’.

Cllr Blatchford said: “This application has generated a high number of objections from parishioners, probably the most I have ever seen.

“Their concerns are the transport infrastructure of Banwell is already overwhelmed and this and other developments in the village and beyond are making life intolerable.

“The site is cramped and offers too few parking spaces.

“We are also concerned about the sustainability of the village, with the school and doctors working at capacity, and we have lost bus services and our post office recently.”

North Somerset councillor Ann Harley intends to call the application to the planning and regulatory committee for further scrutiny, if officers are set to approve.

The site is close to land earmarked for a ‘garden village’ of almost 2,000 homes which could be built over the next two decades as part of the Joint Spatial Plan, and Cllr Blatchford believes Strongvox’s project is unnecessary.

He added: “In the light of a potential garden village being built near this site, and the erosion of green space between the historic centre of the village and the one planned, this is an unneeded development outside the settlement boundary.”

Most Read

Man suffers brain injury in club Boxing Day brawl

The brawl left Mark Anderson with a brain injury. Picture: Google Maps

Son faces jail for attack on teenager who has terrorised estate

(click on image for larger view) Lynette and Josh Goodwin & Matthew Bowen (mother and two sons) - Matthew pleaded guilty to assaulting Dean Mason who is well know in the area for a string of crimes.

Army called to Weston after suspected ‘bomb’ discovered on the beach

A father and son discovered what looked like an unexploded bomb on Weston beach. Picture: Weston Coastguard

Weston-super-Mare artist’s studio plans submitted

Now vacated clothing shop Saltrock looks set to be converted into an artists studio. Picture: Google Street View

Family pay tribute to woman killed in collision with van

Kinga Glowacka died in a crash in Wick St Lawrence on December 12

Most Read

Villages in Surrey: 14 of the prettiest places to live

Shere Village Street (c) Andrea Poole/Getty Images/iStockphoto

29 of the best Surrey pubs to visit this winter

The White Bear, Fickleshole

Dog walks in Surrey: 10 of the best places to go

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Narnia trail opens at new Banstead Woods and Chipstead Downs Nature Reserve

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 of the best autumn pub walks across Surrey

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Hospice launches new fundraising challenge to celebrate 30th anniversary

Weston Hospicecare is inviting supporters to take on a new challenge to mark its 30th birthday.

New year, new Seagulls? Weston beat relegation rivals Gloucester City

Weston AFC v Bath City. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Unneeded’ housing project would ‘make life intolerable’

Wolvershill Road, Banwell. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hospital full to capacity and misses NHS targets

Figures show Weston General Hospital has missed NHS targets. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston rehabilitation home gifts gingerbread houses for charity

People at Westcliffe House made gingerbread houses to give to charities in the area. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists