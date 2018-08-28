PHOTOS: Animal charity hosts open day
PUBLISHED: 13:00 08 October 2018
Archant
Animal enthusiasts turned out in numbers at the weekend to get up close and personal with a range of cute creatures.
Open day at Avon Owls in Banwell. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Avon Owls, in Banwell, hosted an open day on Sunday, with a sizeable crowd enjoying learning about the centre’s birds of prey.
The star attractions at the open day were a pair of new additions – spectacled owls named Mokka and Cream.
Expert volunteers were on hand to share their insight on the birds and how to handle them.
The charity, which rescues birds before re-homing or releasing them into the wild, is home to 40 creatures.
And the organisation has plans to expand, with a growing need to recruit more volunteers.
Avon Owls is also raising money to buy a new base as its current home, in Whitley Head, is too small for its needs.
For more on the charity, visit www.avonowls.org