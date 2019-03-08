Animal charity to host open day this weekend

Mum Kristen holding Nyra the european eagle owl with daughter Amelia-Lily 6 and Shane and Jade Jenkins Avon Owls open day at Whitely Head 02,09,18 (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

A Banwell animal sanctuary will host its first open day of the year at the weekend, giving people the chance to learn more about birds of prey.

Avon Owls, in Whitley Head, will open its doors to the public on Sunday from 10am-5pm.

The event will give animal lovers the opportunity to learn more about the creatures at the bird of prey centre.

The charity’s team of experts will be on hand to share their wisdom on the birds with guests.

A spokesman said the event will help the centre to raise some important money through people’s donations.

They added: “This is our first open day of the year, so come and see these magnificent birds.

“There is no fixed fee for entry, however we ask for a donation.”

For those unable to attend Sunday’s open day, the charity has plans to host a series of events throughout the spring and summer.

For more information on the charity, log on to www.avonowls.org