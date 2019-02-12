Charity music marathon for Zambian children

Organiser Jenny Humphreys with organist Eric Smith. Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Villagers held a music marathon at the weekend to raise cash for children in Africa.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Organiser Jenny Humphreys with organist Eric Smith, Rev Matthew Thomson and churchwarden Kirsty Bowles. Picture: Jeremy Long Organiser Jenny Humphreys with organist Eric Smith, Rev Matthew Thomson and churchwarden Kirsty Bowles. Picture: Jeremy Long

St Andrew’s Chruch, in Banwell, hosted the 12-hour extravaganza on Saturday to collect money to buy instruments for children living in Zambia.

Banwell is linked with the Chililabombwe parish, and the cash raised will be handed to the girls and boys brigade.

A medley of musical performances was enjoyed, including a show by Weston Sea Cadets.

Regular Skype video calls were made to the people of Chililabombwe throughout the event.

Organiser Jenny Humphreys with organist Eric Smith. Picture: Jeremy Long Organiser Jenny Humphreys with organist Eric Smith. Picture: Jeremy Long

Churchwarden Kirsty Bowles said: “We had a wide range of local talent on show, from solo singers and guitarists to choirs and even a ukulele band.

“The fundraiser was held to buy brass band instruments.

“It also marked the 25th anniversary of the link between the parishes.”