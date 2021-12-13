News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

School campaign for young carers hailed a 'success'

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 11:50 AM December 13, 2021
Banwell primary school chocs for champs

Jo Arnold is pictured holding chocolate selection boxes with a student. - Credit: Banwell Primary School

A school in Banwell has been praised for a campaign to help young carers in North Somerset. 

Jo Arnold, learning mentor for Banwell Primary School, wanted to gift every young carer in the area with chocolate goodies in time for Christmas. 

The campaign 'Chocs for Champs' began when Blake, a young carer in Suffolk, set-up the charity to help carers like himself. 

Jo helped set-up collection points in the village so everyone can join in the amazing campaign.

Young carers are people under the age of 18 who regularly care for an adult. There are a reported 2,000 young carers in North Somerset.

Jo said: "I wanted every young carer to get a Christmas gift to show they aren't forgotten.

"We had loads of support from the community - I especially want to thank Wrington Yale Rotary Club, Axbridge Rotary Club, Weston Yacht Club and Banwell Co-op, including parents and staff for all their help in achieving this goal."


Most Read

  1. 1 ON THIS DAY: Uphill flood of 1981
  2. 2 Weston is second most dangerous town in Somerset, figures show
  3. 3 Weston family hold month-long Christmas display for charity
  1. 4 £6.5 million funding boost for landmark Weston development
  2. 5 Compensation award after disabled child left 'frightened' by frequent lift breakdowns
  3. 6 Murderer broke inmate's jaw in prison attack
  4. 7 Jail for man who admitted perverting the course of justice
  5. 8 VIDEO: Driver caught on camera dodging traffic on hard shoulder of M5 in Somerset
  6. 9 Plans for closed Clevedon nursing home labelled 'glorified bed and breakfast'
  7. 10 ELECTION: Leanne Hart to stand as independent in by-election
Christmas
Banwell News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Health leaders are urging people to follow Covid advice as cases rise above the regional average in

Omicron Covid variant confirmed in Somerset after PARTY, say officials

Paul Jones

person
Penelope Jackson.

Convicted murderer to appeal against sentence - claiming media footage...

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Dog owners have been urged to always pick up after their pet.

North Somerset Magistrates Court

Eight people hit with fines for public space breaches in Weston

Carrington Walker

person
Health leaders are urging people to follow Covid advice as cases rise above the regional average in

North Somerset Council reacts to Plan B announcement

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon