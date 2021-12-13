School campaign for young carers hailed a 'success'
- Credit: Banwell Primary School
A school in Banwell has been praised for a campaign to help young carers in North Somerset.
Jo Arnold, learning mentor for Banwell Primary School, wanted to gift every young carer in the area with chocolate goodies in time for Christmas.
The campaign 'Chocs for Champs' began when Blake, a young carer in Suffolk, set-up the charity to help carers like himself.
Jo helped set-up collection points in the village so everyone can join in the amazing campaign.
Young carers are people under the age of 18 who regularly care for an adult. There are a reported 2,000 young carers in North Somerset.
Jo said: "I wanted every young carer to get a Christmas gift to show they aren't forgotten.
"We had loads of support from the community - I especially want to thank Wrington Yale Rotary Club, Axbridge Rotary Club, Weston Yacht Club and Banwell Co-op, including parents and staff for all their help in achieving this goal."
