Popular Banwell Spring Show back for first time since pandemic

The popular Banwell Spring Show got off to a cracking start after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Visitors and entrants got the chance to show off their floral displays and handy work in the kitchen on March 26.

More than 20 adults and 16 children brought along spring flowers, baking and crafts to Banwell Village Hall.

Banwell Spring Show. - Credit: BSS

Organisers, Banwell Gardening Club, said the sun was kind to them after another successful year and hopes to spread the spring joy with a further show this month.

On offer was also homemade cakes and refreshments.

The competition judges on the day were Steve Harptree, Celia Wilson and Carl Gedye.

Banwell Spring Show. - Credit: BSS

The next Gardening Club meeting will be on April 28 at 7.30pm, where speaker Rob Handy will talk on 'Forest Garden Part Two: Growing Unusual Perennial Edibles'.

All are welcome and entry is £2 per person.