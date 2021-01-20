Banwell supermarket donates £3,500 for safer pavements
- Credit: Southern Co-op
Shoppers in Banwell are benefitting from a business’s £3,500 donation for four new drop kerbs installed around the village - so they can walk more and be safe.
Southern Co-op's donation went towards the work which was arranged by Banwell Parish Council and carried out by North Somerset Council.
The store hopes the drop kerbs will make it safer and easier for people to walk to the store and reduce emissions from vehicles.
Store manager at the Co-operative Food, in Knightcott Road, Justine Ball, said: "We have lots of people in the local area who use mobility scooters.
"We are very grateful to Banwell parish council for their help. It will be a lot easier for people to get around."
Chairman of Banwell Parish, Paul Harding, said: "Thank you to Southern Co-op for funding the new drop kerbs, which will no doubt improve inclusivity and accessibility and hopefully promote healthier lifestyles."
