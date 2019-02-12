Advanced search

Police tell of spate of crime in Banwell

PUBLISHED: 14:07 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 04 March 2019

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

Archant

Villagers have endured a spate of crime in recent weeks, and people with information have been urged to come forward by police.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has reported a spike in criminal behaviour in Banwell of late.

Officers have witnessed a rise in thefts, vandalism and criminal damage.

Police also tackled reports of antisocial behaviour and traffic offences in February.

February’s beat manager’s report says: “Sadly, there has been a spate of criminal damage, theft of fuel and tools, and graffiti in Banwell over the past few weeks.

“The next beat surgery is on March 23. Anyone with information is urged to come forward.”

The session will give people the chance to talk to their PCSO, sign up for horse and farm watch groups, and have their property marked in case it is stolen.

The next surgery will be held at Banwell Garden Centre, in Castle Hill, from 2-3pm.

