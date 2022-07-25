News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston's Lucky Sevens Barbers to host first leg of charity biker tour

Charlie Williams

Published: 4:32 PM July 25, 2022
Lucky Sevens barbers. (L-R) Jack Widley, Charlie Venn, Dan Boardman. 

A popular barbershop in Weston will host the first leg in a biker tour of barbers next week as part of a national charity campaign.

For five years, motorcyclists - who are also barbers - have combined their 'love of biking and barbering' with a UK-wide fundraising event. To date, the BarbersRide group has raised more than £86,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

This year, they will travel from Weston to Margate, Kent, in just five days. Bikers will also visit Redruth, Exmouth, Southampton and Lewes, in Sussex.

To kick-off the event, Lucky Sevens Barbershop, on Stafford Road, will host around 50 motorcyclists - and their bikes - for a fundraising party on Saturday, August 6, where people will enjoy a barbeque, drinks, a DJ and a raffle.

All are welcome, but space at the tonsorium is extremely limited.  

Inside Lucky Sevens Barbershop on Stafford Road, Weston.

Lucky Sevens owner, Charlie Venn, said: "It'll be a fun, chill event where people can not only enjoy the party and watch the spectacle of 50 bikes pull-up outside our shop, but it's all for a really great cause.

"To raise money for the ride, we're also holding a £2 raffle with a chance to win prizes worth more than £1,000. Please visit our Instagram page or pop into the shop to buy tickets."

The evening will take place from 5pm to around 10pm. 

Lucky Sevens is an appointment-only barbershop for families which started in 2019.

To book a haircut, visit their Instagram page at @luckysevensbarbershop or visit luckysevensbarbershop.co.uk.

