Hundreds visit Christmas fair at Barley Wood

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 December 2019

Debbie Downs with her Ecologie and Cadenza range of Italian clothing with Sophie Williams from Mother Hen Gifts at Barley Wood Christmas Fair, Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Debbie Downs with her Ecologie and Cadenza range of Italian clothing with Sophie Williams from Mother Hen Gifts at Barley Wood Christmas Fair, Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Visitors to Barley Wood's Christmas fair got into the spirit of the season.

Silversmith Michelle Gibbs with her reclaimed and reloved Pica Pica Jewellery at Barley Wood Christmas Fair, Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTONSilversmith Michelle Gibbs with her reclaimed and reloved Pica Pica Jewellery at Barley Wood Christmas Fair, Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Families could browse a range of paintings, watercolours, T-shirts and cider at the company's Christmas fair in Wrington.

Chilli, cushions and Italian clothing were also available to buy during the fair.

Sales and event manager at Barley Wood, Holly Piper, said: "Barley Wood Christmas Fair saw more than 400 people in attendance over the two days, with some stalls selling out of products.

"We were lucky to have so many great stallholders come along and are grateful to our event sponsors Allied Irish Bank for supporting the event.

Mike Atkins of Barleywood Orchard selling cider and apple juice at Barley Wood Christmas Fair, Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMike Atkins of Barleywood Orchard selling cider and apple juice at Barley Wood Christmas Fair, Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"Thank you to everyone who came along, it was great to see so many people supporting local business and a regional charity."

Barley Wood has become part of YMCA Dulverton Group, which funds projects around Somerset.

Barley Wood Christmas Fair, Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBarley Wood Christmas Fair, Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Barley Wood Christmas Fair, Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBarley Wood Christmas Fair, Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Annabel Rose Textiles , Annabel Criddle and dad Roy at Barley Wood Christmas Fair, Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAnnabel Rose Textiles , Annabel Criddle and dad Roy at Barley Wood Christmas Fair, Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Zara Emily screen printer at Barley Wood Christmas Fair, Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTONZara Emily screen printer at Barley Wood Christmas Fair, Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Ruth Baker with her pyrography art at Barley Wood Christmas Fair, Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTONRuth Baker with her pyrography art at Barley Wood Christmas Fair, Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mike Atkins of Barleywood Orchard selling cider and apple juice at Barley Wood Christmas Fair, Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMike Atkins of Barleywood Orchard selling cider and apple juice at Barley Wood Christmas Fair, Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

