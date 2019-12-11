Hundreds visit Christmas fair at Barley Wood

Debbie Downs with her Ecologie and Cadenza range of Italian clothing with Sophie Williams from Mother Hen Gifts at Barley Wood Christmas Fair, Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Visitors to Barley Wood's Christmas fair got into the spirit of the season.

Families could browse a range of paintings, watercolours, T-shirts and cider at the company's Christmas fair in Wrington.

Chilli, cushions and Italian clothing were also available to buy during the fair.

Sales and event manager at Barley Wood, Holly Piper, said: "Barley Wood Christmas Fair saw more than 400 people in attendance over the two days, with some stalls selling out of products.

"We were lucky to have so many great stallholders come along and are grateful to our event sponsors Allied Irish Bank for supporting the event.

"Thank you to everyone who came along, it was great to see so many people supporting local business and a regional charity."

Barley Wood has become part of YMCA Dulverton Group, which funds projects around Somerset.

