Barley Wood Orchard celebrates autumn with apple day

Apple day at Barley Wood Orchard, in Wrington.Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Visitors flocked to Barley Wood Orchard to try out apple pressing at the weekend.

Mike Atkins and Neil Phillips with youngsters putting apples in a scratter at Barley Wood Orchard Apple Day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Mike Atkins and Neil Phillips with youngsters putting apples in a scratter at Barley Wood Orchard Apple Day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Families from across the district gathered at the venue's apple day in Wrington on Saturday.

Villagers brought along ripe fruit to throw into a juice press and apple-themed activities entertained families on the day.

Visitors could have their spare fruit pressed into juice, bottled and pasteurised.

Revellers could also enjoy a pint of draught or mulled cider at the gathering, where people could also experience the process of making the beverage.

Children also took part in chucking apples in a scratter and peeling the fruit on the day.

Barley Wood Orchard's cider barn was opened by Mike and Isy Atkins in June 2018 and traditionally opens over the summer.

The orchard launched three years ago and uses 60 varieties of apple to make the brand's cider.

