Barley Wood Orchard celebrates autumn with apple day

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 October 2019

Apple day at Barley Wood Orchard, in Wrington.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Visitors flocked to Barley Wood Orchard to try out apple pressing at the weekend.

Families from across the district gathered at the venue's apple day in Wrington on Saturday.

Villagers brought along ripe fruit to throw into a juice press and apple-themed activities entertained families on the day.

Visitors could have their spare fruit pressed into juice, bottled and pasteurised.

Revellers could also enjoy a pint of draught or mulled cider at the gathering, where people could also experience the process of making the beverage.

