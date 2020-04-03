Musician’s coronavirus lockdown jingle airs on radio stations across UK and America

A Somerset man has released a jingle to remind people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Barry Walsh, of Axbridge, released the track Stay Inside Your House on Youtube to remind people to adhere to Government lockdown advice.

The song, which is 23 seconds long, has been viewed more than 500 times on the video-sharing platform, and Barry released the ‘light-hearted jingle with a serious message’ on March 26.

Government lockdown advice states people can only leave their home for essential work travel, reduced food top-ups and one form of exercise a day.

Barry said: “My jingles are a light-hearted yet serious public service, informing listeners to what they should be doing in these troubled times.

“It’s really good fun. I taught myself to play the ukulele around two months ago, I also play the guitar, while being in isolation for two weeks.

“I wrote my hand-washing song, I’ve Washed Mine, Wash Yours, which featured on BBC Radio Bristol around a week ago.

“So far, Stay Inside Your House has featured on around eight local radio stations in Bristol, Solent, Devon, Wiltshire and Shropshire.

“It’s been bonkers.

“I’m currently writing Letter from Mr Johnson, and, after speaking to Carol Vorderman’s agent, who’s a friend of mine, he said I should get it played on radio stations in New Orleans, San Francisco and Australia – hopefully, it’ll make it all the way around the world.”

Bristol-born Barry Walsh has been a songwriter and musician for most of his life and supported bands including Fairport Convention, Marmalade, The Wurzels and Brotherhood of Man, plus other acts across the UK.

He writes songs about his home in the West Country, and his music has been created for businesses including SS Great Britain, Clifton Suspension Bridge and Bristol Aerospace.

To date, his jingles are played by BBC Radio Bristol and Somerset and national BBC stations, as well as in Australia, America and Europe.

Barry is writing an album with new band CastleBridge, inspired by the bridge in Bristol of same name, which Barry opened in April 2017.

He hopes to keep creating more jingles to play across radio stations all around the world.