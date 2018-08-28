Community trust staff complete bathtub challenge for Weston Hospice

Staff from Broad Community Trust undertook the bathtub challenge for Weston Hospice. Picture: Sub Archant

Staff at a community trust carried each other in a bathtub for 18 miles to raise money for Weston Hospicecare.

A group of 13 men, who work at Broad Community Trust in Weston, raised £6,000 for the charity by undertaking a bathtub challenge, which saw them trek across North Somerset while carrying each other in a steel tub.

Scott Daniels, a trustee at Broad Community Trust, said: “Having seen how much Weston Hospicecare helps people at the most difficult time of their lives, we wanted to do something to show our support.

“It was horrendous. Three miles in we wanted to give up – but we kept going to recognise the important work the charity does.”

Rachel Mansfield, community fundraiser for Weston Hospicecare, said: “The trust has supported the hospice regularly over the years and their latest effort is perhaps the craziest yet. On behalf of the hospice, I would like to say a huge thanks to all involved.”