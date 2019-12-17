Caravan destroyed in fire
PUBLISHED: 14:27 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 17 December 2019
Burnham-on-Sea Fire Station
Firefighters this morning (Tuesday) battled to extinguish a blaze which destroyed a caravan in a Somerset village.
Crews from Burnham and Bridgwater rushed to the scene at Battleborough Lane, in Brent Knoll, just after 10am to find the caravan well alight.
They extinguished the fire using a compressed air foam jet, a hose reel jet and a main jet.
The caravan and four panels in a nearby fence were destroyed in the fire.