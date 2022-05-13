News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Popular seafront café reopens in time for summer season

Charlie Williams

Published: 3:05 PM May 13, 2022
The Bay Café at the Tropicana has now re-opened.

A popular café located along Weston's seafront has now reopened to customers in time for the summer.

After a period of closure last year, North Somerset Council, owners of the Tropicana, leased the space to an award-winning street food vendor earlier this month so visitors could be accommodated during See Monster's visit to Weston in July. 

The menu promises to offer a range of dietary options including vegan, gluten free and vegetarian, all whilst using local produce. 

Food will be served and based on the street food concept, and will include foods such as falafel, traditional Somerset old spot sausage baps and chilli flakes on toasted sourdough.

Director of The Food Hub WSM, Laurie Pratt, said: "We’re thrilled to have been chosen to run the Bay Café this summer, especially with the See Monster art and science installation set to welcome visitors from all over the world.

"We’re keen to make a great impression and will bring new flavours to the town – a refreshing change for Weston’s resident taste buds.

"The space will also welcome local groups and organisations, making it an exciting new venue for the community to use."

