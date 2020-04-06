BBC to offer over 70s a free DAB radio – here’s how you can get one

mikeinlondon

The BBC is offering people over 70 a free DAB radio, and here’s how you can apply or nominate someone.

In partnership with loneliness charity Wavelength, they plan to give away thousands of radios to the vulnerable.

The move comes after the BBC launched the Make a Difference on all 39 BBC Local Radio stations on March 17. The campaign gives half-hourly updates on how the coronavirus is affecting the local area, offers advice and puts people who need help in touch with volunteers.

So far, it has helped get essential items to a terminally ill father of three, find a lift to work for an NHS worker whose car had broken down and stopped a man from getting evicted from his home.

More than 100,000 people have contacted BBC Local Radio since it was set up two weeks ago, and it will stay open until coronavirus is over.

The BBC’s Director-General Tony Hall said: “The response of the British people in this difficult time has been phenomenal and we are glad to do our bit by helping people help each other.

“Millions of people are isolating but that doesn’t mean they have to feel isolated. That’s why, from today, you can nominate someone who is over 70 for a free DAB radio. We hope this will give some of society’s most vulnerable a constant companion.

“Local Radio is vital for keeping people connected and we want to reach as many people as possible. For those stuck at home, my message is simple: Local Radio is there for you.”

BBC England has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding with the Community Media Association (CMA), an umbrella organisation for 300 community radio stations. It means they will be able to take BBC Local Radio content for free during the crisis.

Chairman of the CMA, Danny Lawrence, said: “It’s vitally important at this time for BBC Local Radio to partner with local community radio stations to keep our communities safe, informed and educated. We look forward to furthering the relationships between local community radio and BBC Local Radio going forward.”

To nominate someone for a free DAB radio, go to www.wavelength/radiohero

For more information about the campaign, visit www.bbc.co.uk/makeadifference