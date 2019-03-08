BBC Radio 1 presenter praises Weston after epic 25-hour hide and seek game

BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James spoke of his admiration for Weston after he and Nick Grimshaw were found hiding in town as part of a lively hide and seek game.

Radio 1 revealed the pair's location after they were found by listener Scott at the south tower of Weston's Grand Pier on July 24.

The attraction had concealed the presenters' whereabouts for several days, and said it was a challenge to sneak Greg and Nick on and off the pier without staff or visitors taking notice.

Presenter Greg told the Mercury: "Grimmy and I couldn't believe we ended up here in Weston at one of the biggest attractions in the country, and this year's hide and seek game has been a lot of fun."

The game lasted for 25 hours and 40 minutes, beating last year's record of 22 hours, where Greg was found hiding out at Liverpool's Liver Building.

The Mercury understands in the lead up to the reveal, Greg also slept in a van overnight in Worle.

Greg added: "My nan and grandad lived in Merthyr Tydfil (Wales) when I was a kid, and we used to visit Weston on our holidays.

"I couldn't tell grandad I was in town when I arrived, so I'll call him and tell him as soon as I can.

"He needs to know Weston's booming and really fun.

"I love doing this, and the Radio 1 team and I love it here, it's been such a laugh."

Group marketing manager for Weston's Grand Pier, Lucy Graham, spoke of the lead-up to the pair's location discovery.

Lucy said: "Nick, Greg and the Radio 1 team came down to set-up the studios at the pier on July 21, before arriving on the afternoon of July 23 to hide in the boardroom.

"We have been involved in planning this for weeks with the BBC production team, and the staff were all sworn to secrecy as the whole country started to search for Greg and Nick.

"It was also quite a challenge getting them on and off-site, and the presenters were hiding within easy reach of something like 10,000 visitors and around 150 members of staff.

"It has been a pleasure to be involved in Radio 1's hide and seek game and to work with everyone involved.

"It's a relief to lift the veil of secrecy and for life to return back to normal."