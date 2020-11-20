Appeal for Christmas gifts for elderly and isolated

Published: 9:00 AM November 21, 2020

Mike from Home Instead donating gifts to elderly patients at Weston General Hospital. - Credit: Home Instead

A care service is collecting gifts to give to older people who may be feeling isolated and lonely over Christmas.

Home Instead is running its Be a Santa to a Senior campaign to appeal for people to donate a present for people who do not have family nearby this Christmas.

Home Instead, which provides care to enable people to live independently in their own homes, says many people will be feeling ‘lonelier than ever’ this Christmas due to Covid restrictions.

The company is encouraging people to spread some festive cheer by donating a gift to the appeal.

Nikki Gower, marketing assistant for Homestead, said: “Home Instead are collecting gift donations for isolated and lonely older people in the community who do not have regular contact with anyone, may not have any family nearby, and are unlikely to even speak to anyone on Christmas Day.

“This Christmas could be lonelier than ever for many older people, due to Covid-19, shielding and lockdown.

“We are working with Re-engage, a charity whose mission is to find and engage with socially isolated people in the community, bringing them back in touch with new friends and volunteers.

“With their help, we have found some individuals in our area who would benefit from a gift, and knowing that people out there are thinking of them.”

Staff from Home Instead donating gifts to Weston General Hospital. - Credit: Home Instead

The collection is running until December 11 and people are being asked to donate blankets, hats, scarf and glove sets, bed socks, hot water bottles, soft toys, large print puzzle books, playing cards and puzzles.

Gifts of toiletries, biscuit selection boxes, chocolates, sweets, tea and coffee are also welcome.

People can drop gifts off at the contact-free donation box at Home Instead, in Worle High Street.

Gifts will then be wrapped and distributed in time for Christmas.

Gifts which were given to elderly people in the community last year. - Credit: Home Instead

Home Instead, which helps people across North Somerset, runs the appeal each year and has previously donated gift parcels to free Christmas day lunches for lonely older people organised by the fire station, Re-engage charity, sheltered housing and Community Connect.

The care service has also donated gifts to homeless shelters and elderly patients spending their Christmas Day in Weston General Hospital.