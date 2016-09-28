Autumn snaps taken for iWitness24/7 gallery
PUBLISHED: 17:14 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 03 December 2019
Lily Newton-Browne
An eastern gray squirrel rests on a tree branch.�Picture: Joanne Martin
Avid photographers have taken pictures of North Somerset's striking coastline for the Midweek's iWitness24/7 gallery.
A tugboat guides surrounding ships at sea by tow line near Portishead.�Picture: Nick Page Hayman.
Joanne Martin took a well-timed picture of a squirrel perched on a tree branch.
Nick Page Hayman's photo zooms in on a tugboat, which manoeuvres ships at sea near Portishead.
He captured the vessel on an overcast day in the bay.
Alan Harrison submitted an image at Portishead beach, which looks out towards Battery Point near Black Nore Lighthouse.
A striking view of North Somerset coastline near Black Nore Lighthouse in Portishead.�Picture: Alan Harrison
He also took a picture of a huge tree, which was swept inland onto Portishead beach by tidal currents.
In addition, he sent in a snapshot of the former National Nautical School in Portishead, which is now Fedden Village apartment complex.
Finally, Billy Jo Howe said it was a 'magical moment to capture' a picture of her horse playing in fields.
