Advanced search

Autumn snaps taken for iWitness24/7 gallery

PUBLISHED: 17:14 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 03 December 2019

An eastern gray squirrel rests on a tree branch.Picture: Joanne Martin

An eastern gray squirrel rests on a tree branch.Picture: Joanne Martin

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Avid photographers have taken pictures of North Somerset's striking coastline for the Midweek's iWitness24/7 gallery.

A tugboat guides surrounding ships at sea by tow line near Portishead.Picture: Nick Page Hayman.A tugboat guides surrounding ships at sea by tow line near Portishead.Picture: Nick Page Hayman.

Joanne Martin took a well-timed picture of a squirrel perched on a tree branch.

Nick Page Hayman's photo zooms in on a tugboat, which manoeuvres ships at sea near Portishead.

He captured the vessel on an overcast day in the bay.

Alan Harrison submitted an image at Portishead beach, which looks out towards Battery Point near Black Nore Lighthouse.

A striking view of North Somerset coastline near Black Nore Lighthouse in Portishead.Picture: Alan HarrisonA striking view of North Somerset coastline near Black Nore Lighthouse in Portishead.Picture: Alan Harrison

He also took a picture of a huge tree, which was swept inland onto Portishead beach by tidal currents.

In addition, he sent in a snapshot of the former National Nautical School in Portishead, which is now Fedden Village apartment complex.

Finally, Billy Jo Howe said it was a 'magical moment to capture' a picture of her horse playing in fields.

To upload your photos, visit weston.iwitness24.co.uk

A large tree washes up on shoreline around Portishead.Picture: Alan HarrisonA large tree washes up on shoreline around Portishead.Picture: Alan Harrison

The former National Nautical School in Portishead.Picture: Alan HarrisonThe former National Nautical School in Portishead.Picture: Alan Harrison

Horse companions at a North Somerset riding centre. Picture: Billy Jo HoweHorse companions at a North Somerset riding centre. Picture: Billy Jo Howe

Grey skies cover Portishead.Picture: Nick Page HaymanGrey skies cover Portishead.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

A large tree washes up on shoreline around Portishead.Picture: Alan HarrisonA large tree washes up on shoreline around Portishead.Picture: Alan Harrison

A striking view of North Somerset coastline near Black Nore Lighthouse in Portishead.Picture: Alan HarrisonA striking view of North Somerset coastline near Black Nore Lighthouse in Portishead.Picture: Alan Harrison

An eastern gray squirrel rests on a tree branch.Picture: Joanne MartinAn eastern gray squirrel rests on a tree branch.Picture: Joanne Martin

A tugboat guides surrounding ships at sea by tow line near Portishead.Picture: Nick Page Hayman.A tugboat guides surrounding ships at sea by tow line near Portishead.Picture: Nick Page Hayman.

The former National Nautical School in Portishead.Picture: Alan HarrisonThe former National Nautical School in Portishead.Picture: Alan Harrison

Horse companions at a North Somerset riding centre. Picture: Billy Jo HoweHorse companions at a North Somerset riding centre. Picture: Billy Jo Howe

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman taken to hospital following collision with horse and a car

Police and ambulance services were at Beechmount Close this morning

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Michael Bublé to perform in West Country next year

Embargoed to 0001 Monday November 12 File photo dated 28/09/16 of Michael Buble, who has said that he

Blind man has hundreds of pounds stolen at Weston nightclub

The incident occured at The Loft nightclub. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Hairdresser converts shed into salon

Gina Armal and her daughter raising funds for Weston Hospicecare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Woman taken to hospital following collision with horse and a car

Police and ambulance services were at Beechmount Close this morning

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Michael Bublé to perform in West Country next year

Embargoed to 0001 Monday November 12 File photo dated 28/09/16 of Michael Buble, who has said that he

Blind man has hundreds of pounds stolen at Weston nightclub

The incident occured at The Loft nightclub. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Hairdresser converts shed into salon

Gina Armal and her daughter raising funds for Weston Hospicecare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Rebels return for Wilson-Dean

Bradley Wilson-Dean in racing action (pic Colin Burnett)

Autumn snaps taken for iWitness24/7 gallery

An eastern gray squirrel rests on a tree branch.Picture: Joanne Martin

South Weston Activity Network receives more than £200,000 in lottery funding

South Weston Activity Network has been awarded £240,000 over the next five years from the National Lottery. Picture Carly Butchers

Michael Bublé to perform in West Country next year

Embargoed to 0001 Monday November 12 File photo dated 28/09/16 of Michael Buble, who has said that he

Blind man has hundreds of pounds stolen at Weston nightclub

The incident occured at The Loft nightclub. Picture: Henry Woodsford
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists