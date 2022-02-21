Weston childminder rated 'outstanding' by inspectors

A childcare provider in Weston has celebrated its third 'outstanding' Ofsted inspection.

Beansprouts Childcare is a childminding service which provides care for children in Weston and was set up by Amanda King.

The report said in all aspects of the inspection, Beansprouts was an 'effective and outstanding childminder'.

It said: "The childminder fosters children's developments superbly and works tirelessly to develop children's independence.

"They are highly effective as a team and very effectively help children gain the skills they need to move on to school.

"Children truly flourish in the care of this childminder."

Inspectors found children's personal development and safeguarding at Beansprouts was 'exceptional'.

Amanda said: "I'm delighted that for the third time in my 22 years working in childcare, I have been graded ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

"It’s great to have our hard work recognised by an external agency but the true recognition has to be from the wonderful children and families we care for."