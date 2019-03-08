Wonders of spring and marathon runners feature in iWitness24 pictures
PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 April 2019
The sun has shone across North Somerset during the past few weeks and people sent in striking pictures for iWitness24.
Martin Pearce took a serene picture of Weston’s Birnbeck Pier during a beautiful sunset.
Nigel Ingram took a great image of a frog making itself at home in his garden.
Peter Elston captured the spirit of the day at the Weston Super Half marathon on March 24.
A photo called ‘a truly gorgeous day’ was taken by Derek Hitchins of a boat sailing across calm seas, and he also captured a snapshot at Clarence Park of a father and son, who was climbing one of the park’s big trees.
Derek also took an image of a colourful crowd of runners descending on Beach Road for the half marathon.
Finally, Sue Babb shot a picturesque photo of Weston Beach.
