Wonders of spring and marathon runners feature in iWitness24 pictures

PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 April 2019

The sun has shone across North Somerset during the past few weeks and people sent in striking pictures for iWitness24.

Martin Pearce took a serene picture of Weston’s Birnbeck Pier during a beautiful sunset.

Nigel Ingram took a great image of a frog making itself at home in his garden.

Peter Elston captured the spirit of the day at the Weston Super Half marathon on March 24.

A photo called ‘a truly gorgeous day’ was taken by Derek Hitchins of a boat sailing across calm seas, and he also captured a snapshot at Clarence Park of a father and son, who was climbing one of the park’s big trees.

Derek also took an image of a colourful crowd of runners descending on Beach Road for the half marathon.

Finally, Sue Babb shot a picturesque photo of Weston Beach.

To submit your best pictures, log on to www.weston.iwitness24.co.uk

