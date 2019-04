Wonders of spring and marathon runners feature in iWitness24 pictures

A tranquil evening near Birnbeck Pier. Picture: Martin Pearce (c) copyright newzulu.com

The sun has shone across North Somerset during the past few weeks and people sent in striking pictures for iWitness24.

Frog spotting in Nigels garden. Picture: Nigel Ingram Frog spotting in Nigels garden. Picture: Nigel Ingram

Martin Pearce took a serene picture of Weston’s Birnbeck Pier during a beautiful sunset.

Nigel Ingram took a great image of a frog making itself at home in his garden.

Peter Elston captured the spirit of the day at the Weston Super Half marathon on March 24.

A photo called ‘a truly gorgeous day’ was taken by Derek Hitchins of a boat sailing across calm seas, and he also captured a snapshot at Clarence Park of a father and son, who was climbing one of the park’s big trees.

Weston Super Half in and around Weston on March 24. Picture: Peter Elston Weston Super Half in and around Weston on March 24. Picture: Peter Elston

Derek also took an image of a colourful crowd of runners descending on Beach Road for the half marathon.

Finally, Sue Babb shot a picturesque photo of Weston Beach.

