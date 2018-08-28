Beauty Oasis Spa wins Business Of The Year award

South West salon, Beauty Oasis Spa has won the Business Of The Year 2019 award.

The company has four salons, including in Weston, Burnham and Winscombe and owner, Sarah Hallaran, is ‘honoured and proud’ to have brought the award home.

A ceremony, held by the South West Business Awards, celebrated the region’s most ambitious, inspirational and exciting businesses, charities and individuals on January 24.

More than 300 nominees entered the awards, and attendees were treated to a three-course meal and live music from a Tina Turner tribute act.

Sarah said: “This is all down to our amazing training and management team and all of our staff who work tirelessly to raise and maintain standards in our industry.

“They are preparing the next generation of beauty therapists, and we are honoured and proud to take this award home to them.”