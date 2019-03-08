Salon treats hospice nurses to makeover

Staff from The Beauty Spot gave Weston Hospicecare nurses a makeover ready for their party. Archant

Caring staff from a beauty salon in Weston treated nurses from Weston Hospicecare to a pampering ready for the charity's 30th anniversary party.

A nurse from the charity contacted The Beauty Spot, in Summer Lane, to book an appointment for her hair and makeup to be done ready for the celebration at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House.

The staff decided to offer their services for free to treat the nurses to thank them for the amazing work they do.

The Beauty Spot gathered an army of makeup artists and hair stylists to get the nurses ready of the party.

Staff also sent out appeals on Facebook and members of the public sent in cakes, sweets, chocolates, bottles of wine and champagne to say thank you to the hospice nurses.

Lauren West, from The Beauty Spot, said: The nurses were overwhelmed, some had tears in their eyes and couldn't have been more grateful to the team.

"The Beauty Spot was blown away with what a fantastic organisation the hospice is."