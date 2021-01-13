Published: 3:00 PM January 13, 2021 Updated: 7:53 AM January 18, 2021

Young people in Somerset aged between 11 to 24 are being invited represent the voices of their peers and get involved with the Young Listeners Project.

Healthwatch Somerset wants to recruit young volunteers to help design and deliver the initiative which is described as 'important and influential'.

It will look at what it is like being a young person using health, social care and wellbeing services in Somerset ; and asking what changes young people would like to see.

Healthwatch Somerset manager, Hannah Gray, said: "We want to make sure that children and young people from across the county can directly influence the health, social care and wellbeing services that they use. So, we are recruiting and training young listeners to talk to local young people about their experiences and their ideas for change.

Volunteer young listeners will be trained and supported to gather feedback from other young people about their health and social care experiences and their ideas for how services could work better for Somerset’s young people.

Key themes will then be identified and findings will be shared with those who make decisions about health and social care services in the county.

The project has online and virtual engagement techniques, face-to-face training and engagement events, with plans for later in the year.

Leading the Young Listeners project, Healthwatch Somerset youth engagement officer, Max Popham, said: “As well as being part of an inspiring new project that brings positive change to health and social care in Somerset, our young listeners will acquire a variety of new skills and knowledge about the health and care sector, interviewing techniques, leadership, engagement, and creativity. They will also gain valuable experience, which will look great on their CV and benefit them personally."

Volunteers from a wide range of backgrounds, health, social care and wellbeing needs, experiences, and interests need to be recruited by the end of February.

Anyone aged 11 to 24 who is interested in volunteering, can find out more by logging on to Healthwatch Somerset website, call 0800 9991286 or email info@healthwatchsomerset.co.uk