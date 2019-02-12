Fire service launches new apprenticeship scheme

Avon Fire and Rescue Service launch apprenticeship scheme. Picture: AF&RS Avon Fire and Rescue Service

Avon Fire and Rescue Service has unveiled its new apprenticeship scheme.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Six new apprenticeship places will be launched in September in a bid to secure a more diverse range of firefighters.

The scheme will see the six individuals develop into fully operational firefighters during the two-year apprenticeship.

They will work within various service departments and gain a broad depth of knowledge into how the service works.

It will include fitness, fire safety and practical skills such as breathing apparatus and ladder training.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Simon Shilton said: “Fire services are embracing apprenticeships as a way of enhancing diversity along with developing the skills required for the future and we are looking to do the same.

“This new apprenticeship will allow us to provide a route into the service for people from a variety of backgrounds to develop as firefighters.”